Singapore outlines its first climate adaptation plan to ensure coastal, heat, food, flood and water resilience

As the intensifying effects of climate change become increasingly felt, Singapore will not be spared from the impacts and cannot afford to be "mere passive bystanders", said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Fu, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, set out the key tenets of Singapore's first national adaptation plan (NAP) to build a climate-ready nation at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment's (MSE) Committee of Supply debate on Tuesday (March 3).

Citing a 2024 World Economic Forum report, the minister warned that climate hazards are projected to cause economic loss of over a trillion dollars by 2050.

"Disruptions in food production and water supplies may become frequent occurrences," Fu said, adding that economic instability and geopolitical contestations such as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, will mean that the planet will face the impacts of climate change "more severely, and sooner".

"We must prioritise building a climate-ready Singapore now," she urged.

Setting out her ministry's approach to achieve this, the House was told that Singapore's first NAP will be formulated together with businesses, citizens and civil society.

The plan will involve a comprehensive review of Singapore's adaptation measures across key domains such as coastal resilience; heat and flood resilience; and, food and water resilience.

Heat and flood resilience

Beyond the 37-agency Mercury Taskforce, which sets out Singapore's plans to combat heat waves, the city-state will also make more investments in research and development to deepen its understanding of heat impacts.

This includes developing innovative cooling solutions and identifying effective behavioural changes.

Singapore is among 185 of the world's cities that pledged at the COP30 United Nations climate talks to do more to curb unsustainable cooling practices that are fuelling rising temperatures across the globe.

On flooding, several drain improvement projects are in the pipeline, including works at Bedok First Subsidiary Drain and Sungei Serangoon Eastern and Western subsidiary drains.

Meanwhile, drainage improvement works to a 900m stretch of the Bukit Timah canal between Rifle Range Road and Jalan Kampong Chantek will be completed this year.

Protecting coastlines from rising seas

Turning to coastal resilience, Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu said that Singapore's national water agency PUB has completed the site-specific study for a 24km stretch of the north-west coastline from Tuas Checkpoint to Lim Chu Kang.

Among the recommendations from the studies: raising and strengthening existing dykes at Tengeh, Ponyan and Sarimbun reservoirs.

In a media factsheet issued on Tuesday, PUB said the elevated dykes will double up as roadways for maintenance and incorporate design features to maintain ecological connectivity to the sea.

Measures to build a "continuous line of defence" at the remaining parts of the said coastline include leveraging existing high ground, dovetailing coastal protection measures with future developments, and replacing tidal gates at the reservoir dykes.

Meanwhile, site-specific studies for the second section of the north-west coast, covering a 15km stretch from Lim Chu Kang to Woodlands, is on track to be completed later this year.

Studies for Sentosa and the south-west coast, as well as PUB's risk assessment study for eight offshore islands will commence this year.

Public engagements to shape NAP

Noting that climate change affects all Singaporeans, the minister said that it is important for all Singaporeans to have the opportunity to shape the nation's national adaptation plan.

She added that the Government will conduct a series of engagements, including focus group discussions and a public exhibition.

The minister urged Singaporeans to come forward to share their experiences dealing with the impacts of climate change, and their ideas on how they can play a part in Singapore's adaptation efforts.

