Man who allegedly hit 4-year-old boy twice at Woodlands bus stop gets 3 charges

A 36-year-old man who allegedly struck a four-year-old boy twice at a bus stop in Woodlands on March 6 was charged in court on Tuesday (April 7).

Muhammad Firdhaus Mokhtar was charged with voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force with enhanced penalties for offences against persons below 14 years of age.

He was also charged with intentionally causing harassment.

These offences were purportedly committed at a bus stop near Block 875 Woodlands Street 82.

According to court documents seen by AsiaOne, Firdhaus allegedly struck the 4-year-old boy twice — once on the right side of the face and once on the left.

He is also said to have grabbed the boy's right arm and swung it back, causing the latter to step back.

Firdhaus is also accused of threatening to break the boy's fingers.

The boy cannot be named due to a gag order on his identity.

Police said in an earlier statement on Monday that he later went to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where he was found to have sustained injuries to his cheek.

Firdhaus will appear in court again on April 28.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

If found guilty of using criminal force, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.

Firdhaus may face twice the maximum punishment imposed for these two offences under enhanced penalties for offences against persons below 14 years of age.

For the offence of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

[[nid:733117]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.