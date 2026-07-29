Car rental employee seen chasing customer over $5,000 accident bill: 'Own it like a man'

A car sales manager spent 45 minutes following a customer who allegedly refused to pay for damage to a rental car.

Darren Ang, a sales manager from MV Auto Sales, posted a TikTok video titled 'Scammer runs for his life all over Singapore to avoid paying fee', on Monday (July 27), claiming that he had followed the man for 45 minutes before the encounter escalated into a chase.

In the same video, Ang also called the police, detailing his actions in tailing the alleged "scammer".

Ang said he followed the man because he did not want to sign the repayment plan, claiming that he did not have the money to pay for the damages.

He claimed that the "scammer" told him that the rented BMW was damaged in an accident caused by a taxi driver, who had allegedly hit the rental car.

But Ang alleged in the video that his client also carried out illegal tinting without permission and removed the dashcam before the alleged accident.

Attempts to talk to the alleged "scammer" was futile as he allegedly ignored Ang completely.

"This is tiring. Just be responsible. If you want to rent the car, go ahead. Anything happens, deal with it," said Ang.

'Own it like a man'

Ang later revealed that the damages amounted to $5,000.

"Own it like a man, pay your dues," he said.

Ang also shared in the video that he had offered the man an instalment plan of $450 per month for 12 months, but he refused as he did not "want to pay anything".

The alleged accident claimed by the man resulted in a dent on the front left fender of the white car, a broken left side mirror and damaged rims on the same side, not including possible damage to the car's interior mechanisms, Ang claimed.

Ang also offered to remove the social media post if the man reached out to discuss the matter.

"This is not worth your time, this is not worth my time," said Ang, adding that the leniency showed "how much we value you as a customer".

Last year, Ang claimed he had encountered a similar situation where a man accused of causing $15,000 worth of damage to a rented BMW allegedly refused to pay for repairs, claiming he had only $10 in his bank account.

The incident was highlighted in a TikTok video posted on March 21, 2026 by Ang.

Netizens rally around Ang

The video has been viewed over 90,000 times in the last 48 hours.

Netizens praised Ang's effort in trying to resolve the matter.

"Darren, hats off to you!" said a netizen, adding that he deserves a raise.

"Don't remove this video, all the hard work to even follow and run, don't let the hard work go to waste," wrote another commenter.

Another netizen suggested that all rental companies should have a shared database for such clients and ban them from renting vehicles until they had paid up.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ang for more information.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com