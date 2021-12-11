'My parents thought I'm not doing well in Singapore': Malaysian man loses 25kg, returns home after 2 years with 6-pack abs

Unable to go back to Johor Bahru for two years, a Malaysian who is working in Singapore decided to make full use of his spare time — by working out.

On the latest episode of the Channel 8 programme Frontline, Jackie Siau, 28, shared that when the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) was launched on Nov 29, he immediately bought a bus ticket home.

Despite returning home with six-pack abs, Siau's mother was heartbroken when she saw that her much slimmer son had lost 25kg.

Siau said: "When I was back home, my parents' greatest wish was for me to eat more. They still miss the fatter version of myself two years ago.

"My parents thought I'm not doing well in Singapore [or] that I've not been eating much, since I've come back home so skinny."

What is the secret behind his much healthier physique?

Siau revealed that besides exercising regularly, he is also a member of a local acrobatic circus group. Founded in 2005, Bornfire had performed in various art festivals held at the Esplanade and the yearly Chingay Parade.

While the two years being away from home have transformed Siau's appearance, he noticed that his parents have aged.

"When I hugged my mum, the first thing I saw was the wrinkles on her forehead. And my dad's hair had become thinner.

"When you're around your parents for most of the time, you might not notice any difference in their appearance. But since it's been two years, that feeling is really bittersweet."

Since quarantined-free travel has opened between Singapore and Malaysia, up to 1,440 people are able to cross the causeway daily. From Dec 8, travellers to Malaysia must now undergo daily Covid-19 tests for six days.

