'My training kicked in': RSAF captain revives unconscious man in Hougang

Many people are creatures of habit - just like how saving lives is this man's second nature.

A doctor from the Republic of Singapore Air Force has resuscitated a man in Hougang who lost consciousness from a cardiac arrest, according to a post on the RSAF's Facebook page on Saturday (Nov 16).

Captain (Dr) Tan Yu Xiang of the 1st Medical Squadron was on his way home along Block 205, Hougang Street 21 when he found a man unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse.

"My training kicked in and I immediately responded," Tan said.

As he began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), other members of the public stepped in to assist.

"One brought an automated external defibrillator (AED), another fetched a medical kit," he recalled.

"As his pulse stabilised, we transferred him into the care of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics."

Tan, a Search and Rescue Medical Officer, has been taught to handle challenging conditions - training that allowed him to respond effectively to this situation, he said.

He added that "every member of the public who helped that evening "played a key role".

"Together, their collective effort brought the man back from the brink of death," Tan said.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the SCDF said that they received a call for assistance from the car park of block 205 Hougang Street 21 at 6.30pm on Nov 2.

The SCDF then conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"SCDF applauds the timely response from Captain Tan from the RSAF and other Community First Responders for their resuscitation efforts of the cardiac arrest victim," an SCDF spokesperson said.

"We have contacted Captain Tan and hope that the other individuals can reach out to 3rd SCDF Division at SCDF_3Div_Lifesavers_Connect@scdf.gov.sg so that we can duly recognise them for their good deed."

