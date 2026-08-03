PM Wong to deliver 2026 National Day message on Aug 8

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver this year's National Day message on Aug 8 (Saturday), the eve of National Day.

PM Wong, who is also the Minister for Finance, will deliver his message in English.

His message will be broadcast at 6.45pm on CNA and radio station CNA938.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the National Day message will also be available on its website and YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will deliver the message in Manadarin, broadcast on Mediacorp's Channel 8 and radio station Capital 95.8FM at 7pm.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad will deliver the message in Malay, at 8.30pm on Mediacorp's Suria.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash will deliver the message in Tamil, at 9pm on Mediacorp's Vasantham and radio station Oli 96.8FM.

In his National Day message last year, PM Wong said Singapore must stay ahead of others and remain exceptional in its cohesion, resolve and performance amid heightened uncertainty.

He noted that the pace of change arising from artificial intelligence and robotics will be rapid, but assured Singaporeans that the Government will "walk this journey" with citizens.

PM Wong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Aug 23 at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

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editor@asiaone.com