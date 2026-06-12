PM Wong to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 23

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Aug 23.

The event will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio, said the Prime Minister's Office on Friday (June 12).

The rally is an annual platform for Singapore's prime minister to address the nation, report on the progress it has made and share important policies.

It typically takes place on the first or second Sunday after National Day.

This rally will be PM Wong's third.

At last year's National Day Rally, he spoke about how the Government will work with unions and workers to redesign jobs amid new tech including AI.

He also talked about helping fresh grads secure employment opportunities.

He also announced the Government's intention to crack down on vaping, and spoke about new laws to protect kids from harmful online content.

PM Wong also shared goals for redeveloping Woodlands Checkpoint and building a new housing estate in Kranji.

There were also light hearted moments as he spoke about English rock band Led Zeppelin and how a couple spent $800 worth of CDC vouchers on durians.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com