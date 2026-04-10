Third of 6 Invincible-class submarines returns to Singapore

A third Invincible-class (Type 218SG) submarine is back home — to the tropical waters of Singapore.

The Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Illustrious was welcomed back at a homecoming ceremony held on Thursday (April 9) at Changi Naval Base, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a news release on Friday evening.

She was received by Fleet Commander Kwan Hon Chuong, senior RSN officers and submariners.

The Illustrious was launched in December 2022 and among the navy's first four boat orders, before the procurement of two additional submarines were announced by then-Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the Ministry of Defence's (Mindef) Committee of Supply 2025 debate in Parliament on March 3.

According to Mindef, the programme for the three other Invincible-class submarines is "proceeding as planned".

RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable were commissioned in September 2024.

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Designed for Singapore's waters

The Invincible-class submarine is designed for operations in Singapore's shallow and tropical waters.

Custom-built for Singapore's needs, the four submarines possess state-of-the-art capabilities, including high levels of automation, significant payload capacity, enhanced underwater endurance, and ergonomics optimised for the Asian physique.

Each submarine is 70m long, weighs 2,000 tonnes, and requires a 28-man crew to operate.

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