NDP 2026: Expect traffic delays and security checks around National Stadium on Aug 9

If you are heading to the National Stadium to attend the National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9, or planning to join the celebrations around the Kallang Basin area, do take note that large crowds and traffic delays are expected.

The police had earlier declared the NDP as an enhanced security special event and designated a special event area around the National Stadium, with a special zone demarcated within it where enhanced security checks will be carried out.

To prevent overcrowding, police officers, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the crowd flow around the National Stadium, such as Stadium Riverside Walk, Tanjong Rhu and Republic Avenue promenade, said the police in a statement on Thursday (Aug 6).

These areas will be closed to ensure public safety when crowd levels reach safety thresholds.

Members of the public can refer to Crowd@National Stadium from 5pm to 10.30pm to view real-time crowd levels and closed-off areas. They are also advised to be vigilant and to safeguard their belongings at all times.

Those attending the parade are reminded that any container of 100 millilitres capacity or larger, containing liquid, aerosol or gel will be subjected to additional checks.

Canned items including canned drinks will not be allowed into the venue. In addition, action will be taken against those who bring prohibited items such as sharp items that can be used as a weapon, knuckle duster or items such as keychain, lighter and toys resembling guns, pistols, or bullets.

Traffic arrangements

Roads around and leading to the National Stadium will be closed from 7am to 11pm on Aug 9.

In addition, Tanjong Rhu Place and Tanjong Rhu View will also be closed from 3pm to 11pm.

During road closure, access will only be granted to authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles. Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers and SAF marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Motorists should expect traffic delays along Guillemard Road, Sims Way, Nicholl Highway, Mountbatten Road, Tanjong Rhu Road and Stadium Boulevard.

Where possible, members of the public travelling to these affected areas should consider using public transport.

Traffic police will take enforcement action against motorists found parking at peripheral roads or stopping their vehicles along Nicoll Highway (Merdeka Bridge), East Coast Parkway (Benjamin Sheares Bridge) and Tanjong Rhu to watch the fireworks. Vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed away.

Members of the public can contact the NDP organiser at 1800-637-2026 if they have further enquiries.

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For more NDP 2026 stories, visit here.

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editor@asiaone.com