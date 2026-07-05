'Time management is critical', says lead pilot behind NDP 2026 state flag flypast

The moment is brief but iconic: Singapore's national flag, suspended beneath a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Chinook helicopter, soaring overhead as a symbol of national pride and unity.

At every year's National Day Parade (NDP), Singaporeans look up to the skies for the state flag flypast (SFF) as the national anthem plays.

Behind that short spectacle, however, lies months of planning, rehearsals and precision flying.

Every year, a team of RSAF personnel plays a key role in the success of the event.

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Cai Weijun, commanding officer of the 127 Squadron (SQN) and CH-47 Chinook pilot, is leading this year's SFF mission.

"We want to be able to bring the state flag to the people at the Kallang precinct, so that we can all celebrate National Day together," said the 38-year-old pilot.

In one of the many firsts for this year's NDP, including the parade's first indoor drone light show and the largest indoor special effects presentation to date, the SFF will take a new route over the Kallang Basin area.

At NDP 2016, the SFF flew along East Coast Park to Marina Barrage.

Challenges abound, from time management to unpredictable weather conditions, but LTC Cai is more than ready to ensure the success of one of Singaporeans' favourite NDP moments.

"Time management is critical here. And we expect that there will be winds along the way and we will need to cater to that," LTC Cai shared, adding that pilots may need to adjust their speeds to ensure they arrive on schedule.

The route itself adds another layer of complexity.

LTC Cai added: "This year will involve more turns, because we will be flying into Kallang Basin and following the meanders of the Kallang Basin southwards."

He shared that the change requires more deliberate planning and rehearsals to ensure the team can manage the formation, account for wind conditions and keep to schedule.

How the flypast will unfold

The state flag will be carried by a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and escorted by the AH-64 Apache helicopters flying in a victory formation, which resembles a V-shape.

It is scheduled to take place at 6.55pm.

Spectators can expect the state flag to be flown from right to left across the western opening of the national stadium, according to LTC Cai.

This year's NDP theme is Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!, which embodies the collective Singapore spirit and enduring aspirations to keep moving forward and progress, with a call to action for Singaporeans to do better for the nation and one another.

Apart from the NDP returning to the National Stadium this year, the Presidential Gun Salute will also be fired from a Mobility 3rd Generation (M3G) military raft at the Kallang Basin for the first time.

[[nid:738873]]

helmy.saat@asiaone.com