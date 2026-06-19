Noisy renovations? This neighbour allegedly apologised with $10 FairPrice voucher

A man got an unexpected apology for renovation noise when a neighbour allegedly left him a $10 FairPrice voucher and a handwritten note.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (June 13), user Patrick Sato Lee shared a photo of the gift voucher and an envelope with writing on the back.

The $10 FairPrice gift voucher came in an envelope with a short note apologising for the renovation noise and thanking the recipient for their understanding. It was signed off by Sean and Kelly.

Lee didn't indicate where this estate is. AsiaOne has reached out to Lee for more information.

Netizens envious, praised neighbour's actions

One netizen complimented the couple in the Facebook post for being "so considerate and kind".

Another was envious and wrote: "Wah... I would love to have such a neighbour."

A similar incident occurred last year at Block 77 Marine Drive when a couple, worried that their early-morning wedding celebrations might annoy their neighbours, left a note in the lift asking for a little understanding.

The couple were concerned that the wedding "gatecrash", a traditional Chinese ritual where the groom and his entourage pick up the bride, would disrupt their neighbours' sleep as it was scheduled from 4am to 7am.

They told AsiaOne that they had sought permission from the town council to post the note in both lifts and the amusing gesture received nine Post-it notes in return, filled with plenty of kind messages from fellow residents.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com