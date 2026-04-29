Ng Eng Hen praises MRT's 'long-range capability' after taking train, says easier to reach places like Maxwell Food Centre

Singapore's public transport network has been in the spotlight recently with politicians — both past and present — spotted on buses and trains.

The latest to join this trend is former defence minister Ng Eng Hen, who uploaded photos of himself on Facebook on Tuesday (April 28), eating laksa after commuting via MRT to Maxwell Food Centre.

Ng, who retired from politics in 2025, praised the MRT's "new long-range capability" that made it possible for him to reach and "can now target hawker food faraway".

The 67-year-old was also photographed smiling proudly while flashing his PAssion Silver concession card at the camera.

The card was launched in 2016 for seniors to enjoy concessionary fares on public transport, in addition to a suite of merchant benefits and privileges.

The post has garnered more than 4,000 likes with many netizens liking his post.

One user commented: "Just a happy grandfather enjoying an outing.... He has served the nation. Now, just let him enjoy his well-earned rest."

"Thank you Dr Ng. Singapore is a place where you can travel around easily with public transport and everywhere you go, there will be a hawker centre with yummy foods for you to choose. I'm proud as a Singaporean to say this," said another.

Another netizen commented: "Im loving the MRT adventures and the food reviews that come with it, keep exploring!"

In early April, Worker's Party chief Pritam Singh and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong were photographed on MRT and LRT trains respectively.

This was later followed by Acting Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who uploaded a photo of himself taking the train to the Malay Heritage Centre on April 26 due to traffic congestion on the road.

And on Monday, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng was also photographed on a bus.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com