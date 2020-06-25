Nicole Seah officially back to contest GE2020 with Workers' Party

Nicole Seah, who ran in the 2011 General Election for Marine Parade GRC with National Solidarity Party (NSP), is back for this year's General Election.

This time around, she's with the Workers' Party (WP).

The 33-year-old was unveiled in a WP virtual press conference this afternoon (June 25) along with three other candidates: former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Yee Jenn Jong; research analyst Louis Chua Kheng Wee; and gig economy worker Muhammad Azhar Abdul Latip.

Seah, currently an associate director at a multi-national marketing company and married with a two-year-old daughter, said during the press conference that she has been volunteering with WP since 2015.

Her presence in WP's GE2020 campaign was teased earlier this week when the party dropped a clip that featured her alongside faces old and new. Party chief Pritam Singh confirmed that his team will run in six constituencies this General Election.

