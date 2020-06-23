GE2020: WP drops video teaser featuring Nicole Seah and other newcomers

With a bevy of faces — both familiar and new — in high definition, and concluding with an enigmatic "coming soon", all the Workers' Party (WP) general election trailer lacked was the Avengers soundtrack for dramatic effect.

Set instead to some flighty classical music, the 15-second-long clip, which was published on the party's Facebook page this (June 23) afternoon introduced 12 faces, offering a hint at the party's line-up for the upcoming general election.

The video featured:

Sylvia Lim, WP's chairperson and Aljunied GRC MP

Dennis Tan, a Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) widely tipped to be running in Hougang SMC

Raeesah Khan, the founder of non-profit organisation Reyna Movement, who has been spotted walking the ground in Sengkang GRC

Nicole Seah, who was previously a member of the National Solidarity Party

Lee Li Lian, WP's deputy treasurer and former Punggol East SMC MP

Jamus Lim, an associate professor of economics at ESSEC Business School

Fadli Fawzi, a lawyer at Inkwell Law Corporation

Cheryl Denise Loh, a sales consultant

Yudhishthra Nathan, a member of the WP Youth Wing (WPYW) executive committee

Kenneth Foo, who serves as a town councillor at Aljunied-Hougang Town Council

Leon Perera, an NCMP and the president of WPYW

Pritam Singh, WP's secretary-general and Aljunied GRC MP

However, several prominent WP members were not included in the video, including former chief Low Thia Khiang, who was hospitalised in May after a fall, Aljunied GRC MPs Chen Show Mao and Muhamad Faisal Bin Abdul Manap, as well as Hougang SMC MP Png Eng Huat.

Parliament dissolved: It was our privilege to serve you. Until we meet again. #walkingwithSG Posted by Pritam Singh on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The video came shortly after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced today that he had decided to call the general election.

In a separate statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also said that President Halimah Yacob dissolved Parliament today on the advice of PM Lee.

Nomination Day will be on June 30, the PMO added.

WP is expected to contest Aljunied GRC, East Coast GRC, Marine Parade GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC — a total of 20 seats — according to a Straits Times report.

