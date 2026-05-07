No additional meal allowances for NSFs; those in need can approach commanders: Chan Chun Sing

For the minority of SAF full-time national servicemen (NSF) that stay out of camp, the monthly NS allowance already provides for their basic personal upkeep, including the cost of meals, said Chan Chun Sing, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Workers' Party MP Kenneth Tiong on Wednesday (May 6), who had asked if NSFs at non-camp locations without cookhouse facilities receive meal allowances during duty hours.

These non-camp locations include the Central Manpower Base (CMPB), MINDEF and Defence Science and Technology Agency.

Tiong also asked whether the ministry will publish these rates on the CMPB website, as is currently done for SCDF and SPF national servicemen.

Chan said in his written response that the SAF does not provide additional meal allowances for NSFs beyond the monthly NS allowance.

The minister also highlighted the differing operational contexts between the SAF and the Home Team.

Most Home Team personnel are stationed at locations where commercial meal options are accessible and fresh rations from cookhouses are not available. In those case, a meal allowance is provided to them instead.

Home Team personnel based in training institutes with access to cookhouses do not receive an additional meal allowance.

"The vast majority of NSFs in the SAF are based in camps or locations that tend to be sited in less accessible areas. For operational reasons, we provide these NSFs with lodging and meals from cookhouses to better accommodate their training and duties," he added.

On the other hand, there is a small group of NSFs who perform operational roles at locations without SAF cookhouses, and they may request to receive fresh rations while on duty and arrangements will be made, he added.

"For the minority of SAF NSFs that stay out of camp, the monthly NS allowance already provides for their basic personal upkeep, including the cost of meals," Chan added.

The base monthly allowance for NSFs was last revised in July 2025, when it was increased by between $35 and $75.

In total, it has been reviewed four times over the past decade. The ministry, said Chan, will ensure that it remains adequate, and continue to review it regularly.

"NSFs who require further assistance due to personal circumstances are supported through the Financial Assistance Scheme," Chan said, adding that any NSF facing difficulties is encouraged to speak with their commanders.

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