No question about Ivan Lim's integrity, PAP says after investigating allegations against this former GE2020 candidate

Former People's Action Party (PAP) election candidate Ivan Lim was not involved in any of Keppel Offshore & Marine's controversial Brazilian projects, an investigation by the PAP has found.

The allegation had arisen during the 2020 General Election, when Lim, 44, was unveiled as one of the new candidates for the election. Criticisms had surfaced then surrounding Lim's alleged elitist attitude and his work at Keppel Offshore & Marine.

He later withdrew from the election days before Nomination Day, stating that the controversy had overshadowed the core issues of the election.

A spokesman for PAP told The Straits Times on Tuesday (April 12) that the fact-finding exercise by the party sought to determine if Lim was involved in the controversial commercial deals of Keppel O&M in Brazil, which have been subject to a corruption probe by the United States Department of Justice.

The party also looked into allegations of Lim's conduct in his interactions with others, which included accusations that he had behaved arrogantly during the time when he was a national service commander.

To the first allegation, Lim's statements that he was not involved in Keppel O&M's projects in Brazil were found to be true and factual, the spokesperson told The Straits Times.

Investigations by the party had found that Lim was working on a project that was delivered to SBM Offshore, a company headquartered in the Netherlands. He was also responsible for the execution of projects in Keppel Shipyard and was not involved in negotiating commercial deals, the spokesperson added.

Regarding allegations about Lim's behaviour, the spokesperson said the PAP had received a wide range of feedback, both positive and negative.

"Perceptions on such matters are varied and subjective. But what is clear is that there is no question about Mr Lim's integrity and honesty, and his sincerity in wanting to serve the community," said the spokesperson.

The position appeared to reiterate Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's statement in 2020 when the controversy first erupted. PM Lee had said then that PAP has a "thorough process" in choosing its candidates, but added that "no process is perfect, no candidate is perfect".

But he gave the assurance that "these are good people and they are people who want to do good work for Singapore".

In its recent statement to The Straits Times, the PAP spokesperson added that the party has a "systematic and rigorous process for selecting candidates" which will continue to evolve and improve especially given the "intense public scrutiny that candidates are put under".

The spokesperson added: "The PAP will continue to do our best to find, select and field candidates with good character, competence and passion to serve Singapore and Singaporeans."

AsiaOne has reached out to the PAP for more information.

