Golden couple no more: NOC's Sylvia Chan versus Ryan Tan and others who aired their dirty laundry

The recent Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) saga between co-founders Sylvia Chan and Ryan Tan, both 33, has been under the spotlight in the past few weeks.

The pair, who were in a 10-year marriage that ended in divorce a year ago, have been locked in an ongoing feud on social media over control of the media production company, which runs one of Singapore's largest YouTube channels with more than 900,000 subscribers.

While they accused each other of infidelity during their relationship, Tan — together with past and current employees — also alleged that Chan misappropriated company's funds and fostered a toxic workplace culture.

Despite Chan hitting back on the allegations in an interview with veteran social media influencer Wendy Cheng — better known as Xiaxue — on Oct 24, the saga continues to play out online.

Here's a quick look at other local celebrity couples who aired their dirty laundry.

1. Tan Jianhao and Naomi Neo

PHOTO: Instagram/JianHao Tan, Instagram/Naomi Neo

For one and a half years up to 2015, social media personalities Tan Jianhao, 28, and Naomi Neo, 25, were the internet's biggest couple.

But the pair, known to fans as #NaoHao, called it quits after Neo cited in her now-defunct blog that their "relationship was propelled by work" as a reason for the break-up.

Six years later, Neo is now a mother of two, while Tan is married to fellow influencer Debbie Soon and has a two-year-old daughter.

2. Ridhwan Azman and Nicole Choo

PHOTO: Instagram/Ridhwan Azman, Instagram/Nicole Choo

Ah Boys to Men actor Ridhwan Azman, 28, got together with YouTuber Nicole Choo, 22, back in 2016.

But in February 2017, their nasty break-up was played out on social media when they exchanged heated messages on Twitter alluding to indiscretions and physical violence on both sides.

Both of them are still active among the local influencer scene.

3. Jayley Woo and Edwin Goh

PHOTO: Instagram/Jayley Woo, Instagram/Edwin Goh

Actress Jayley Woo was in a widely reported break-up with actor Edwin Goh in 2012 after the latter was spotted kissing actress Dawn Yeoh at a nightclub.

In a blog post, Woo, 29, said at that time: "I don't think anyone really knows how it feels like to be me right now... my vision is kinda foggy."

She experienced more heartbreak years later, when her then-boyfriend, actor Aloysius Pang, was tragically killed in January 2019 in a military accident.

4. Vernetta Lopez and Mark Richmond

PHOTO: Instagram/Vernetta Lopez, Twitter/Mark Richmond

In 2012, local radio DJ Vernetta Lopez created a stir when she published a tell-all autobiography, which included details on her ex-husband Mark Richmond's alleged extramarital affair that eventually ended their marriage nine years earlier.

Lopez, who is also known for starring in local sitcom Under One Roof, wrote that she became suspicious of his relationship with another woman and found an illicit love note in his car when Richmond was away.

Both Lopez and Richmond have since remarried, with the latter to creative director Beatrice Chia-Richmond.

5. Vanness Wu and Arissa Cheo

PHOTO: Instagram/Vanness Wu, Instagram/Arissa Cheo

When Taiwanese actor-singer Vanness Wu, 43, married Singaporean heiress-fashion entrepreneur Arissa Cheo, 39, in 2015, their wedding was described as a fairy tale.

But barely one year into their marriage, it descended into chaos as the pair exchanged barbs and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The union came to an end when their divorce was finalised in 2018.

