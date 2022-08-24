Not a bad guy: Man 'kicks' mum off motorbike to snag free Billie Eilish concert ticket

Everyone loves free things, especially if it's a ticket to your favourite singer's concert.

So, one Billie Eilish fan, who goes by the name Nebula, jumped at the chance to score a free ticket to the Singapore leg of her Happier Than Ever tour on Sunday (Aug 21).

The man was so bent on attending the concert, he "kicked" his own mother off his motorbike so he could get there quickly.

About an hour before the concert started at 8pm, Nebula saw a TikTok video from a woman named Candice, saying that she had a ticket worth $175 to give away.

Candice, a British expat, told AsiaOne on Tuesday that her friend had to cancel on her due to a last-minute business trip to Australia.

Not wanting the highly sought-after ticket to go to waste, she decided to get someone else to join her at the show.

"No joke, I can't find any of my friends to take it. So if you want it, comment down below and I will literally give you a free ticket," she said in her video, adding that the winner would have reach the National Stadium by 8 pm.

Fans jumped at the offer and Nebula was the lucky one who managed to snag the ticket.

"I go right now," Nebula typed a swift reply and said he was somewhere near the venue.

He made it just in the nick of time.

Another TikTok video showed Candice and Nebula rushing off to catch the show.

"So, this just shows you TikTok can bring people together," she said cheerily.

https://www.tiktok.com/@candi.licious/video/7134583917138447618?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

After the party was over, Candice shared more details about the experience in a TikTok clip on Tuesday.

She said that Nebula had been taking his mum home when he saw the TikTok video and expressed his interest in the free ticket.

Once she confirmed that he'd get it, the man "kicked" his mother off the ride so he could rush to the National Stadium.

"She had to take a bus home," Candice added.

https://www.tiktok.com/@candi.licious/video/7134652779729128706?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Nebula clarified in a comment that he had dropped his mother off at a place that was a 10-minute bus ride away from home, adding that she was "ok about it".

Answering a question about the video, Candice said that Nebula bought her drinks and gave her a ride home in return for the concert treat.

"Best thing I've done for a stranger," she wrote.

Candice also told AsiaOne that it was a positive experience and she had the guts to make such an offer because "Singapore is one of the few countries in the world where I'd feel safe enough to invite a total stranger to go to a concert".

As of the time of writing, her most recent TikTok has over 100,000 views and 110 comments.

Many of them gushed over Candice's generosity and how wholesome the entire incident was.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Candi.licious

Others teased the pair about the possibility of a budding romance, with some r eferencing the sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Candi.licious

While it's unclear whether sparks flew between Candice and Nebula, she told us that they've kept in touch, and he even offered to take her out on a tour around Singapore "on the same motorbike he used to get to the concert".

Earlier in August, Candice also went viral for another TikTok video where she called out an expat man in Singapore who only dated Southeast Asian women.

In the clip, she told Singaporean women that they "could do so much better".

