'Not looking for debate': Grab passenger slams driver for making derogatory remarks on women and LGBT community

All she wanted was a peaceful ride to her destination.

But this Grab passenger was appalled after a private-hire driver made several disparaging remarks about others while he was behind the wheel.

Taking to TikTok on Monday (July 24), Raisintiktokstar shared a clip of the driver making a derogatory comment about a female body part.

"Oh great, I guess," the baffled woman said after a few seconds of awkward silence.

The Grab driver also gave his opinion about the LGBT community.

"That's stupidity. I don't understand about this stupid Pride [movement] thing the world is getting into," he said.

Raisintiktokstar shared that Grab had issued a warning to the driver after she made a complaint.

"[Grab] offered me a $5 voucher. The insult," she lamented. "I'm looking for transport, not therapy or debate."

The TikTok video has since garnered over 22,000 views and in the comments section, several netizens said they were shocked by the Grab driver's remarks.

One netizen suggested that the passenger should have opted for a "quiet ride".

Launched in February, it is an option for Grab passengers who prefer minimal conversation during the journey.

The use of vulgar, rude, or inappropriate words in any form is an infringement of Grab's code of conduct.

Drivers and passengers found to display errant behaviour will be suspended or banned from the platform.

AsiaOne has contacted Raisintiktokstar and Grab for more information.

