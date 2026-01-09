NUS warns against investment scams using school logo and president's image

Scammers are now using the National University of Singapore (NUS) logo and impersonating its president.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 8), the university issued a warning against impersonation scams and fake news articles using images of NUS president Professor Tan Eng Chye and the NUS logo that have been circulating online.

According to NUS, the scams reportedly promote investment products.

Separately, the university said that it has seen fraudulent social media accounts with the unauthorised use of the NUS name and logo, such as NusOnline SG, attempting to market courses.

The university urged members of the public not to share any personal information, click or respond to any of the scams, adding that these should be reported to ScamShield.

According to the mid-year scam and cybercrime report released in August last year, a cumulative amount of $456 million was lost in just the first six months of 2025.

Phishing scams, e-commerce scams and job scams were the top three kinds of scams that were most common.

To curb the rise of scams and scams-related offences, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also introduced mandatory caning of at least six strokes for scammers and members/recruiters of scam syndicates, effective Dec 30, 2025.

Offenders will face a maximum of 24 strokes, on top of the existing penalties — imprisonment, fines or both.

"Fighting scams continues to be a top national priority. The number of scam cases and scam losses remain concerning," said the ministry in October, adding that judicial caning serves the function of deterrence and proportionate punishment.

