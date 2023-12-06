Out of stock: Stores see increase in demand for ART kits after surge in Covid-19 cases

The recent rise of Covid-19 cases in Singapore has resulted in an increase in demand for Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits, which are reportedly out of stock at several supermarkets and pharmacies in Singapore.

One Shin Min Daily News reader said that he visited three pharmacies on Tuesday (Dec 5), but was unable to buy any ART kits.

A reporter from the Chinese daily also ran into the same problem when they visited some supermarkets and pharmacies on Wednesday morning.

According to a pharmacy employee who declined to be named, ART kits have been in high demand over the past two days — with customers emptying shelves as soon as stocks are replenished.

The employee added that off-the-counter cough and flu medication are also in demand.

Shin Min spoke to Jumat, a member of the public who revealed he recently tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time a mere two weeks ago.

Although he was thankful that his symptoms weren't too severe this time, the 57-year-old wanted to buy some ART kits for his family. After visiting multiple places, he was finally able to purchase a box from a pharmacy that morning.

Another woman surnamed Tan said she was previously hospitalised for Covid-19. To avoid going through the ordeal again, the 65-year-old now wears a mask whenever she goes out.

A doctor from Shalom Medical Group told Shin Min that there has been an increase in respiratory illnesses due to the recent weather. However, most of these patients experience only mild symptoms.

He added that 20 to 30 per cent of these patients tested positive for Covid-19.

"The increase in the number of cases actually began last month. Compared to October, where only one patient would be Covid-19 positive, these days we usually see about four or five cases, many of whom recently returned from overseas."

Another doctor from Chua Medical said on Wednesday that he's seen close to 10 Covid-19 patients in his clinic just this afternoon.

His clinic has also run out of Paxlovoid, a medication used for those aged 50 and over who are at risk of suffering severe illness due to Covid-19, and is rushing to restock his supplies.

MOH advises public to 'remain vigilant' after Covid-19 cases double

Last Saturday (Dec 2), the Ministry of Health (MOH) released a statement urging members of the public to remain vigilant after the number of local Covid-19 cases doubled.

In the week of Nov 19 to 25, the estimated number of local Covid-19 infections doubled to 22,094 from 10,726 in the previous week, said the ministry.

However, the average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations and intensive care unit cases remained stable.

As of end November, the EG.5 virus variant and its sub-lineage HK.3 were the predominant sub-variants locally. These accounted for over 70 per cent of the cases.

MOH also said that the increase in Covid-19 cases could be due to many factors, such as the increase in year-end travel, as well as waning population immunity.

On Nov 2, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to social media to encourage those aged 60 and above as well as medically vulnerable individuals to keep up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines.

PM Lee also shared that he received an updated vaccine at the Singapore General Hospital.

The updated vaccine was rolled out by MOH on Oct 30, and is based on Omicron XBB 1.5, which better protects against current and emerging strains of the virus.

