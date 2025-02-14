Over 33,000 foreigners blocked from entering Singapore in 2024 over security and immigration concerns

The number of foreign visitors who were refused entry at Singapore's checkpoints in 2024 increased by nearly 16 per cent compared to the previous year, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (Feb 14).

ICA said that a majority of the 33,1000 foreigners - an increase from 28,600 in 2023 - were assessed to pose immigration or security risks to Singapore.

These include potentially overstaying or working illegally, or potentially committing crimes in Singapore.

The increase comes after ICA implemented several new processes at Changi Airport and other major checkpoints, such as passport-free clearance for Singapore residents and automated clearance for foreigners.

ICA said this has also led to them leveraging on biometrics and data to enhance their profiling and detection capabilities.

They added: "ICA set up the Integrated Targeting Centre, which leverages advanced information and conducts data analytics to identify high-risk travellers before they arrive at our checkpoints.

"These travellers, including those on our watchlist, are flagged for more stringent checks when they attempt to clear immigration."

Technology was also behind an increase in foiled contraband smuggling attempts.

Using data analytics to target higher-risk consignments and joint checkpoint operations with other agencies, there were 44,000 contraband cases detected in 2024, a 2.3 per cent increase from 43,000 in 2023.

"A number of cases involved large consignments of contraband cigarettes and e-vaporisers, including those smuggled in cars with modified compartments or concealed among legitimate consignments in lorries," said ICA.

Traveller volume in 2024 surpassed pre-Covid levels

In their annual statistics report, ICA said that the number of travellers entering and leaving Singapore in 2024 increased by nearly 20 per cent from the previous year, surpassing 2019 pre-Covid levels.

ICA cleared more than 230 million travellers in 2024, up from around 192 million passengers in 2023 and exceeding the 217.3 million recorded in 2019.

The increase is due to a rise in land checkpoint crossings, which accounted for over 75 per cent of total traveller volume.

There was a record number of more than 562,000 land crossings in a single day on 20 December 2024, according to ICA.

At the land checkpoints, all travellers arriving and departing Singapore by car or motorcycle have the option to use QR codes instead of passports.

Immigration clearance time can be reduced by more than 30 per cent, added ICA.

The agency said that about 47 million travellers have cleared immigration without having to present their passports as of January 31, 2025.

[[nid:712358]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com