Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Tan Thiam Peng
Tan Thiam Peng
AsiaOne

Of all the polling data Singapore has on hand — from the salary increment expected when switching jobs to what we think of doing nothing — we now have one on death and the afterlife.

It's official: most Singaporeans believe there's life after death.

Fifty-six per cent of the 1,106 Singapore citizens polled by research firm YouGov might not agree on the same form of afterlife, but they do share the sentiment that our existence does not end with our final breath.

Published on Aug 19, the results revealed that more than half of the respondents reckon humans experience the following when we die:

  • Taken to heaven or hell: 32 per cent
  • Reincarnated/reborn: 15 per cent
  • Turned into a spirit: 6 per cent

Dark humour or not, one in 10 Singaporeans admitted that they would be going to hell, when pressed further. Guilt complex much?

On the opposing side, 18 per cent are confident that death is definitely the end, while another 26 per cent conceded they don't know.

"One of life's greatest mysteries is what happens after you die, and for most Singaporeans, there is a life after death," said Jake Gammon, APAC Head of YouGov Omnibus.

But wait, there's more.

The curious survey also touched on immortality and happiness, going as far as breaking the results down by age and income groups.

A quarter of those polled desire immortality, with the figure shooting up to 40 per cent among the younger age range (18 to 24).

Unsurprisingly, only 20 per cent of the older (55 and above) folks want to live forever.

This age group, as expected, also hold less fear of death. Only half do, compared to one quarter among the younger group.

Income level enters the picture when happiness level is surveyed, and it seems Singaporeans are not as unhappy as sometimes reported.

Only 36 per cent said they would die unhappy if they kicked the bucket tomorrow.

This means a staggering 64 per cent would be okay if they passed away tomorrow — though the proportion that would die happy stands at 40 per cent, with the rest undecided.

Although income does have an effect on happiness, the difference is minimal, the survey found.

In fact, the same number of people (39 per cent) earning less than $4,000 monthly and earning between $4,000 and $8,000 would be happy to die tomorrow.

This figure only rises to 45 per cent for those making more than $8,000.

"What's interesting is how one's perceptions on life and death change over time, and how this is even affected depending on income group," Gammon added.

tanthiampeng@asiaone.com

