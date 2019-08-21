Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey

Read also

Dark humour or not, one in 10 Singaporeans admitted that they would be going to hell, when pressed further. Guilt complex much?

On the opposing side, 18 per cent are confident that death is definitely the end, while another 26 per cent conceded they don't know.

"One of life's greatest mysteries is what happens after you die, and for most Singaporeans, there is a life after death," said Jake Gammon, APAC Head of YouGov Omnibus.

But wait, there's more.

The curious survey also touched on immortality and happiness, going as far as breaking the results down by age and income groups.

A quarter of those polled desire immortality, with the figure shooting up to 40 per cent among the younger age range (18 to 24).

Unsurprisingly, only 20 per cent of the older (55 and above) folks want to live forever.

This age group, as expected, also hold less fear of death. Only half do, compared to one quarter among the younger group.

Income level enters the picture when happiness level is surveyed, and it seems Singaporeans are not as unhappy as sometimes reported.

Only 36 per cent said they would die unhappy if they kicked the bucket tomorrow.