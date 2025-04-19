Award Banner
PAP's Nee Soon GRC team to have four new faces in line-up: Shanmugam

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will be contesting in Marine Parade GRC, while two-term MP Louis Ng and one-term MPs Derrick Goh and Carrie Tan are not contesting this time
PAP's Nee Soon GRC team to have four new faces in line-up: Shanmugam
Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam is the only unchanged member in the People's Action Party team which contested in Nee Soon GRC in 2020.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam will lead a new team in Nee Soon GRC for the upcoming 2025 General Election. 

Shanmugam, who was first elected in 1988, said this in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published on Saturday (April 19). 

The Straits Times also reported on Saturday that Shanmugam confirmed on the sidelines of a community event that the People's Action Party (PAP) will field four new faces in Nee Soon GRC.

PAP's team in Nee Soon GRC for GE2020

On April 11, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim confirmed that he will be contesting in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC. 

Assoc Prof Faishal also introduced former MDDI director Goh Hanyan, 39, and former Nominated Member of Parliament Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, 40, as potential candidates to contest in Nee Soon GRC. 

The other two new faces on the PAP's slate for Nee Soon GRC are former PAP branch chairman for Hougang Jackson Lam, 40, and Temasek Foundation director Lee Hui Ying, 36. 

(Left to right) Former MDDI director Goh Hanyan, 39, former PAP branch chairman for Hougang , Jackson Lam, 40, Temasek Foundation director Lee Hui Ying, 36, and former NMP Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, 40.

Earlier this week, Louis Ng, who contested in Nee Soon GRC for the past two elections, posted a 'report card' on his Facebook page to recap his 10 years in Parliament.

The 46-year-old activist is known for speaking up on social issues and matters concerning marginalised communities. 

 

Shanmugam also told Lianhe Zaobao that Derrick Goh, 56, who was appointed to the newly created role of Group Chief Operating Officer in DBS, and Carrie Tan, 43, will not be contesting due to their upcoming work commitments which require travelling. 

