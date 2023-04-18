'Park at your own risk': Driver finds car stained by paint leaks from Jewel carpark ceiling

Maintaining a car in Singapore is not cheap.

And for car owners, finding random paint stains on their ride makes it worse.

Unfortunately, that happened to a car owner who recently visited Jewel Changi Airport for its famous indoor waterfall Rain Vortex but was instead left with the sight of his car stained.

Gabriel Xu Wei took to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on April 17 to share about his encounter two weeks ago, and how surprised he was to see visible white stains on his car.

He initially thought it was just dirty water but found that he was unable to remove the stains.

He then concluded that the stains might be from paint leaking from the ceiling of the Jewel B5 carpark where his car was parked.

He added that he sent an email to Jewel about the matter and that he received a reply within minutes that his case was forwarded to the Changi Airport Group (CAG).

With no response from both Jewel and CAG after two weeks, Xu Wei mentioned in his post that he approached Jewel directly to see if they could resolve this once and for all.

"The concierge at Jewel was very helpful and informed me that many messages had already been sent to CAG regarding this matter. They also suggested to me to call 6595 6858 which was the start of my hour-long nightmare," said Xu Wei.

Xu Wei mentioned in his post that despite him reaching out to both Jewel and CAG, they kept giving him the same response which was to escalate the matter to management and that they will reply to him within 14 working days.

AsiaOne has reached out to Xu Wei for comment.

Netizens were sympathetic towards Xu Wei's situation and even gave him advice on how to clean the stains.

Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

Others were curious about the rights of consumers in such situations.

Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a CAG spokesperson said: "We are in touch with our customer and have apologised for what happened. We are looking at how to help resolve the matter with our customer."

They added that necessary rectification works have been carried out at the affected area in the car park.

Motorcyclist throws urine at bus

Another strange car park incident happened on Jan 31 when a bus driver occupied a motorcyclist's favourite spot at a parking lot in Tampines, causing the motorcyclist to retaliate.

The 40-second video clip which was shared by SG Road Vigilante on Feb 20 showed a man in a helmet splashing a bag of liquid at a bus.

According to the video description, the liquid thrown at the bus appeared to be urine – and it's not the man's first rodeo.

"I didn't know until after the incident that I was not the first victim [sic]," SG Road Vigilante wrote.

ALSO READ: Netizen posts about 'the most smelly multi-storey carpark' where the 'most expensive HDB flats' can also be found

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.