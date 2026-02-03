WP chief Pritam Singh moves to new seat in Parliament after removal as Leader of the Opposition

The Parliament of Singapore has released a new seating plan, effective Tuesday (Feb 3), ahead of its sitting the same day.

In a revised seating plan dated Feb 3 and uploaded to the Parliament's website, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh's seat was moved from the middle — where he used to sit across from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong — to a seat two seats to the left.

His seat will now be occupied by Member of Parliament for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Christopher de Souza, who also serves as Deputy Speaker. In turn, MP for Jurong Central SMC Xie Yao Quan will take up de Souza's previous seat.

Singh's designation as the Leader of the Opposition (LO) ended on Jan 15, after Parliament had voted that the Workers' Party's chief was unsuitable for the role.

In a statement the same day, PM Wong said that while Singh had disagreed with court findings and "maintained his innocence", questions of guilt or innocence are determined through an impartial court process.

His conviction by the District Court on two counts of lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP) followed by the dismissal of his appeal to the High Court is a "final and conclusive" legal outcome that must be respected, PM Wong added.

Parliament will be sitting at 12pm on Feb 3.

