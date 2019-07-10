Parliament: Total ban of PMDs a possibility if users' behaviour does not improve, says Janil Puthucheary

Read also

Dr Janil offered the Government's condolences to Madam Ong's family, and said the PMD involved in the accident was used illegally.

It was bought online and did not comply with regulations, and its maximum speed was 80kmh. It was also not registered with the LTA.

The authorities cap PMD speeds at 25kmh on cycling paths or park connectors, and 10kmh on footpaths.

"Nevertheless, this accident has caused public alarm over the dangers that personal mobility devices (PMDs) pose to others, and heightened fears for the safety of pedestrians using footpaths, particularly the old and the young," he noted.

"We share Singaporeans' concerns... We are determined to improve footpath safety back to levels before PMDs were allowed onto footpaths."

He also said the number of accidents involving PMDs has been rising in line with the growing number of PMD users.

As the Government mulls over whether to continue letting PMDs be used on footpaths and cycling paths, "we strongly urge PMD users to be extra responsible and mindful of others".

The Transport Ministry will also revisit plans announced in August to strengthen public path safety and reduce PMD-related fire risks.

Dr Janil said his ministry is, among other things, studying possible additional measures.

The review is expected to be completed in about two months' time.

There were 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths in 2017 and 2018, with 196 of them resulting in injuries.