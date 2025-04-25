'Pasir Ris-Changi GRC residents think we have a good chance of winning', says SDA's Chia Yun Kai

Chia Yun Kai, the newest member of Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA), is confident about his team's chances of winning the four-member Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, after getting positive feedback from residents.

Chia, 32, started his one-man Most Valuable Party to contest East Coast GRC, but moved to SDA on Nomination Day (April 23).

The restaurant owner told AsiaOne that he made the switch because he had "aligned values" with SDA.

He will be part of the team led by SDA chairman Desmond Lim, 58, secretary-general Abu Mohamed, 74, and communications lead Harminder Pal Singh, 53.

"The residents were quite welcoming towards us and voiced out their concerns," said Chia during a walkabout at 443 Pasir Ris Drive 6 on Friday (April 25).

"They're also very excited to see a young face coming out to do politics, which is not common. They think we have a good chance of winning.

"Definitely, it is an uphill battle. But then, of course, if we can address their concerns, we will probably be able to win their vote."

Chia said his team will work for Singaporeans and make sure they will be the voice of Singapore.

"And not only to be the voice, we want to make sure that the government is running efficiently, both in terms of their agencies as well as the other aspects on their spending, and how they are not being prudent enough," he added.

The SDA team will be up against the People's Action Party (PAP) led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, 62.

Her team includes Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Desmond Tan, 55, vice-president at Singapore Aero Engine Services Sharael Taha, 44, and new face Valerie Lee, 39, Sembcorp's head of corporate affairs for Singapore and South-east Asia.

Formed in 2001, SDA is made up of two political parties — the Singapore Justice Party (SJP) and the Singapore Malay National Organisation, and has been contesting in Pasir Ris-Punggol since 2006.

When asked how SDA feels about its chances in the General Election since it is a straight fight against PAP, Lim told AsiaOne that no matter what, the party will give its all.

"Whether it is a three-corner fight or two-corner fight, we will do our best. But at the end of the day, we urge the residents to give us a chance to serve them and allow us to do something for them."

The newly-formed Pasir Ris-Changi GRC has 100,639 voters and was formed by merging some districts under the now-defunct Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC with adjacent areas in East Coast GRC.

The GRC also covers the north-eastern Islands of Singapore, including Pulau Tekong and Pedra Branca.

During the 2020 General Election, Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC saw a three-way contest between the PAP, SDA and People's Voice (PV). The PAP won with 64.16 per cent of the vote, while SDA won 23.67 per cent, while PV lost its deposit.

Previously, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean was the anchor minister for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, but he will not be standing for re-election and is retiring from politics.

