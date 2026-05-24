Cyclist, 35, dies after accident in Pasir Ris; tipper truck driver assisting with police investigations

A 35-year-old female cyclist died after an accident with a tipper truck in Pasir Ris on Saturday (May 23).

The incident happened at about 4.35pm near the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 4 and Pasir Drive 3, across the road from Seastrand condominium.

A photo of the accident shared in a motoring chatgroup shows a tipper truck stopped along the road, with a blue police tent placed over the cyclist's body behind it.

Several police officers, including those from Traffic Police, are seen at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

A 29-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The number of road fatalities reached a five-year high in 2025, with 149 fatalities from 147 accidents.

In April, 143 summonses were issued during a three-day islandwide enforcement blitz against errant commercial vehicle drivers.

Since Jan 1, lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and with a maximum weight of between 5,001 and 12,000kg are also required to have speed limiters.

Meanwhile, newer lorries registered after Jan 1, 2018, must be fitted with the device by Jan 1, or July 1, 2027, depending on their weight.

The next deadline for installing speed limiters will be on July 1, 2026, and will affect owners of lorries weighing between 3,501kg to 5,000kg.

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editor@asiaone.com