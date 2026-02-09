Paya Lebar Air Base bomb threat: 22-year-old NSF arrested

A 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) has been arrested in relation to the false bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base (PLAB) on Jan 23, according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence on Monday (Feb 9).

The NSF, who was working in the air base, is suspected to be the perpetrator of the threat and was placed under close arrest in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) detention barracks on Jan 28.

He had created an online post claiming that improvised explosive devices (IED) were installed across 12 locations in the air base and in Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) senior officers' vehicles.

"The threat was confirmed to be a hoax after bomb sweeps and other precautionary measures were taken," Mindef said. "Current evidence suggests that the NSF was a lone perpetrator."

The NSF may be charged for communicating false information of harmful thing and tried via general court martial depending on how the investigation proceeds, the ministry stated.

If found guilty, he may face up to seven years' jail and a $50,000 fine.

"The SAF treats all security threats seriously. Perpetrators of fake security threats will be dealt with under the law," Mindef added.

[[nid:728711]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com