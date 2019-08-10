Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

PHOTO: Supplied by family
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Following the fatal collision between a 65-year-old cyclist and a personal mobility device (PMD) rider, yet another pedestrian has died after a cyclist knocked him over.

Chew Fook Yew, 53, had been crossing the junction between Sims Avenue and Geylang Lorong 33 on Tuesday (Oct 1) evening, when a cyclist crashed into him.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was found to be suffering from cerebral haemorrhage due to a crack in his skull. He underwent emergency surgery which lasted over three hours, but doctors were unable to save him.

Chew was placed on life support for five days before he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday (Oct 6) night.

PHOTO: Chew Fook Yew's family 

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, the deceased's sister, Zhao, recounted the scene of the accident.

The 60-year-old woman was making her way to her mother's place for dinner that day when she saw an ambulance at the junction and a man in an orange shirt lying on the road.

"My brother had a similar orange shirt, that wouldn't be him, right? I called home to check, and my heart sank when I was told that he wasn't home."

Her fears were realised when she saw that the victim was indeed her younger brother. While he had no visible injuries, his eyes were wide open and his mouth was trembling nonstop, she said.

"I kept calling his name but he had no response at all."

According to witnesses, the cyclist is a Caucasian man. He had rushed to help the victim up and yelled for someone to call for an ambulance. He only left after paramedics arrived on the scene, and also left his particulars behind.

Witnesses told Zhao that the cyclist's speed had been about 20 kilometres per hour.

The police arrested the 41-year-old cyclist on the charge of causing serious injury due to negligence.

Chew, who was the youngest of five siblings, had been the main caretaker of their 88-year-old mother. They are now taking turns to look after their grieving mother.

Zhao said: "Mother loved him the best. They used to spend day and night together and were really close. She kept crying for him to wake up when she saw him, it really made everyone feel terrible."

His funeral will be held at Mandai Crematorium on Wednesday morning.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Chew's death came just a day before Janil Puthucheary, the Senior Minister of State of Transport, suggested in parliament that PMDs could be banned if user behaviours do not improve.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Accidents death Cycling/Bicycles Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS&#039;s Halloween Horror Nights
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that's not USS's Halloween Horror Nights
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES