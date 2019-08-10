Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

Following the fatal collision between a 65-year-old cyclist and a personal mobility device (PMD) rider, yet another pedestrian has died after a cyclist knocked him over.

Chew Fook Yew, 53, had been crossing the junction between Sims Avenue and Geylang Lorong 33 on Tuesday (Oct 1) evening, when a cyclist crashed into him.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was found to be suffering from cerebral haemorrhage due to a crack in his skull. He underwent emergency surgery which lasted over three hours, but doctors were unable to save him.

Chew was placed on life support for five days before he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday (Oct 6) night.

PHOTO: Chew Fook Yew's family

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, the deceased's sister, Zhao, recounted the scene of the accident.

The 60-year-old woman was making her way to her mother's place for dinner that day when she saw an ambulance at the junction and a man in an orange shirt lying on the road.

"My brother had a similar orange shirt, that wouldn't be him, right? I called home to check, and my heart sank when I was told that he wasn't home."

Her fears were realised when she saw that the victim was indeed her younger brother. While he had no visible injuries, his eyes were wide open and his mouth was trembling nonstop, she said.

"I kept calling his name but he had no response at all."