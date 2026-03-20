Long queues continue to form at Cynergy Dunman; LTA adds yellow junction boxes but motorists do not comply

It seems pump prices are not the only things rising in Katong, but temper too, as motorists continue to flock to the quiet residential enclave to buy fuel on Friday (March 20).

On March 16, AsiaOne reported that residents have raised concerns regarding traffic and safety along Dunman Road.

Two days later, the Land Transport Authority added yellow junction boxes at the junction of Ceylon Road and Carpmael Road, and also extended the bus bay to facilitate the movement of buses.

In a Facebook post on March 18, Minister of State Goh Pei Ming, who is also MP for Marine Parade GRC, said that yellow box markings were added and the bus bay extended.

"These measures are intended to keep junctions clear, improve traffic flow along the main road, and reduce unnecessary bottlenecks, especially during peak periods," he wrote.

Motorists make use of yellow box junctions to cut queue

Crystal Wee, 40, who lives near Cynergy Dunman, told AsiaOne that long queues waiting to enter the station have caused congestion in the area.

But she understood why motorists are visiting the station as the difference in prices "is quite significant".

Wee also noted that the authorities have taken steps to improve the situation by drawing yellow junction boxes, extending the bus bay, and deploying auxiliary police officers.

But she and several residents have also noticed errant motorists using the yellow boxes to cut queues.

They described to AsiaOne how some motorists would turn into Carpmael Road, about 20m before the petrol kiosk's entrance, then make a U-turn to re-enter Dunman Road.

In some cases, motorists would travel along the rightmost lane of Dunman Road, before cutting in abruptly at the junction box outside Carpmael Road.

Motorists and residents whom AsiaOne spoke to said such errant behaviour may have led to others choosing not to give way at the yellow junction boxes and bus bay.

Over a two-hour period between 11am and 2pm on Friday, AsiaOne witnessed at least three such incidents. There were no traffic marshals or auxiliary police officers at the scene.

At about 1.30pm, as some motorists used Carpmael Road to avoid having to queue along Dunman Road, tempers flared when other motorists started to enter the yellow box junction.

One frustrated Tesla driver who wanted to turn out into Dunman Road sounded his horn and gestured at the driver of a Mercedes saloon car who had obstructed traffic by waiting in the box.

Meanwhile, with pump prices rising for a fifth consecutive day this week, motorists are expected to continue to visit Cynergy Dunman and its sister outlets at Old Toh Tuck Road and Queensway.

Ibrahim Hashim, 40, a private-hire driver told AsiaOne that it's all about savings.

He queued for about 10 minutes before reaching his turn at the pump.

Even after a round of adjustments at Cynergy on Wednesday, the popular 95-octane petrol still retails at about $1 below posted prices at major fuel companies.

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editor@asiaone.com