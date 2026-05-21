Fuel costs fall for second consecutive day as Esso, Shell reduce prices

For the second consecutive day, fuel prices in Singapore fell on Thursday (May 21) as both Esso and Shell posted adjustments to their respective diesel and petrol prices.

Esso led the downward adjustments on Thursday afternoon, with a 6-cent reduction to its posted price for diesel — to $4.42, but held petrol prices steady.

At 6pm the same day, Shell, the London-headquartered oil and gas company, announced that it had dropped prices across its petrol offerings by 3 cents — effectively reversing its 3-cent hike on May 18.

No other fuel company here mirrored Shell's May 18 adjustments, when it also dropped diesel price by 3 cents.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Shell again dropped its posted price for diesel by 3 cents.

Following the latest round of adjustments, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $2.64 at Cnergy to $3.47 at Caltex.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel now ranges from $3.40 at Cnergy to $4.48 at Caltex.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $4.48 Esso* $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.42* Shell* Not available $3.46* $3.98* $4.20* $4.42 Sinopec Not available $3.46 $3.97 $4.10 $4.47 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.32 Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Prices are correct as at 9.30pm on May 21. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on May 21.

Brent crude oil futures eased to US$110.83 on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump again asserted the war with Iran will end "very quickly", even as investors remain wary about the outcome of peace talks amid continued disruptions to Middle East supply.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said the US was ready to proceed with further attacks on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, but suggested Washington could wait a few days to "get the right answers".

Asked how long he would wait, Trump said, "It could be a few days, but it could go very quickly."

Brent oil prices hovered around the US$108 mark at 9pm on Thursday, amidst reports that tankers, including those from China, have exited the Strait of Hormuz with six million barrels of crude oil.

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editor@asiaone.com