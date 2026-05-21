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Fuel costs fall for second consecutive day as Esso, Shell reduce prices

Esso dropped the price of diesel by 6 cents, while Shell reversed its May 18 petrol hike
Fuel costs fall for second consecutive day as Esso, Shell reduce prices
Pump prices fell a consecutive day on Thursday (May 21) as both Esso and Shell posted reductions to their respective diesel and petrol prices.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 21, 2026 2:03 PMBYSean Ler

For the second consecutive day, fuel prices in Singapore fell on Thursday (May 21) as both Esso and Shell posted adjustments to their respective diesel and petrol prices.

Esso led the downward adjustments on Thursday afternoon, with a 6-cent reduction to its posted price for diesel — to $4.42, but held petrol prices steady.

At 6pm the same day, Shell, the London-headquartered oil and gas company, announced that it had dropped prices across its petrol offerings by 3 cents — effectively reversing its 3-cent hike on May 18

No other fuel company here mirrored Shell's May 18 adjustments, when it also dropped diesel price by 3 cents.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Shell again dropped its posted price for diesel by 3 cents

Following the latest round of adjustments, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $2.64 at Cnergy to $3.47 at Caltex.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel now ranges from $3.40 at Cnergy to $4.48 at Caltex.

Company / Fuel92-octane95-octane98-octanePremiumDiesel
Caltex$3.43$3.47Not available$4.16$4.48
Esso*$3.43$3.46$3.98Not available$4.42*
Shell*Not available$3.46*$3.98*$4.20*$4.42
SinopecNot available$3.46$3.97$4.10$4.47
SPC$3.39$3.42$3.93Not available$4.32
CnergyNot available$2.64$3.05Not available$3.40

Prices are correct as at 9.30pm on May 21. All prices are before discounts.

*Indicates change to posted price(s) on May 21.

Brent crude oil futures eased to US$110.83 on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump again asserted the war with Iran will end "very quickly", even as investors remain wary about the outcome of peace talks amid continued disruptions to Middle East supply.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said the US was ready to proceed with further attacks on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, but suggested Washington could wait a few days to "get the right answers".

Asked how long he would wait, Trump said, "It could be a few days, but it could go very quickly."

Brent oil prices hovered around the US$108 mark at 9pm on Thursday, amidst reports that tankers, including those from China, have exited the Strait of Hormuz with six million barrels of crude oil.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Diesel/PetrolPetrol pricesOil prices/Crude oiloil and gasMiddle EastIRANUSAWars and conflictsMotoringcost of livingBusinessSMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
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