Shell drops fuel prices again, introduces time-limited discount of up to 30.7%

Shell on Thursday (July 2) morning kicked off its second round of price adjustments this week — this time, to its petrol prices.

In a price board update published at 9am, the London-headquartered oil and gas company announced a 5-cent reduction across its petrol offerings.

Its diesel price, which was reduced on June 29, remain unchanged.

The last round of changes to petrol prices was posted on June 22, while reductions to diesel prices were recorded on June 29 and June 30.

Motorists who are members of Shell's Go-Plus, a digital loyalty and rewards programme, can also enjoy an upfront 23 per cent off all fuel types over the coming weekend — from July 3 to 6.

In addition, members will also receive a $8 return voucher for every $100 spent via Shell's app, effectively enjoying a discount of up to 30.7 per cent.

The return voucher benefit, which started on June 26, will end on July 15.

Following the latest round of adjustment, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $2.59 at Cnergy, to $3.42 at Caltex, Esso, Sinopec and SPC.

Shell's 95- and 98-octane prices are also the lowest (before discount) among major fuel companies here.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that no other fuel company has posted a reduction to its petrol prices at the time of this article's publication.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.39 $3.42 Not available $4.12 $4.12 Esso $3.39 $3.42 $3.94 Not available $4.12 Shell* Not available $3.37* $3.89* $4.11* $4.12 Sinopec Not available $3.42 $3.93 $4.06 $4.06 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.05 Cnergy Not available $2.59 $3.00 Not available $3.08 Smart Energy Not available $2.62 $2.99 Not available $2.58 Prices are correct as at 11.10am on July 2. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) made on July 2.

Oil prices continue to react to new supply

Brent oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday to their lowest levels since March, continuing a downward trajectory as investors eye potential US-Iran talks in Doha amid a strained interim ceasefire in the now four-month-long war.

Brent futures settled at US$71.57 per barrel, sliding further to US$70.79 at 11.10am on Thursday.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo was reported by Reuters as saying that previously stranded ships that have now become available are creating a temporary wave of new supply. But he would not commit that the market had priced out a risk premium, reflecting continued cautiousness.

Iranian officials have said the two sides must still sort out terms of a ceasefire they signed two weeks ago before they can tackle more difficult topics.

Meanwhile, two senior Iranian officials told Reuters on July 1 that Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz and ability to levy fees on ships entering or leaving the Gulf, even if it has to do so by force.

Tehran believes the wording of its interim agreement with the US allows it to keep control of which ships may pass and which route they take through the narrow waterway.

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editor@asiaone.com