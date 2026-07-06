Shell kicks off new week with fuel price reductions, diesel back below $4

The price of diesel returned below the $4 mark on Sunday (July 5), with Shell — the first to raise it past the mark on March 28 — now becoming the first to make the downward adjustment.
In a price board update at 9pm on Sunday, the London-headquartered oil and gas company announced a 10-cent reduction to its diesel price, but kept petrol prices — last adjusted on July 2 — unchanged.
The move was mirrored by Caltex and Sinopec on Monday afternoon, with American Chevron-owned Caltex posting the same 10-cent adjustment, while Sinopec reduced its diesel price by 15 cents.
Both companies also held their respective petrol prices steady.
This is similar to last's week's adjustments between July 2 and 3, when Caltex and Sinopec also posted reductions after Shell.
Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.58 at Smart Energy to $40.5 at Esso, Sinopec and SPC.
Caltex and Shell have priced their diesel at $3.95 per litre, while Sinopec has priced its diesel at $3.89.
|Company / Fuel
|92-octane
|95-octane
|98-octane
|Premium
|Diesel
|Caltex*
|$3.34
|$3.37
|Not available
|$4.07
|$3.95*
|Esso
|$3.34
|$3.37
|$3.89
|Not available
|$4.05
|Shell*
|Not available
|$3.37
|$3.89
|$4.11
|$3.95*
|Sinopec*
|Not available
|$3.37
|$3.88
|$4.01
|$3.89*
|SPC
|$3.34
|$3.36
|$3.88
|Not available
|$4.05
|Cnergy
|Not available
|$2.59
|$3.00
|Not available
|$3.08
|Smart Energy
|Not available
|$2.62
|$2.99
|Not available
|$2.58
Prices are correct as at 4pm on July 6. All prices are before discounts.
*Indicates change to posted price(s) made between July 5 and 6.
Oil prices hover near US$72 mark
Oil prices remained relatively stable on Monday, with Brent oil futures dropping slightly by 0.42 per cent, or US$0.30, to US$71.82 per barrel at 3.26pm (Singapore time).
That's close to what it cost before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February — and far below soaring prices that in March climbed to nearly US$120 per barrel.
There were no major moves by either side, as the US entered a long weekend for its 250th anniversary celebrations, and Iran started its funeral for its late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Meanwhile, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies — collectively known as OPEC+ — announced on Sunday that seven countries would expand oil production by a combined total of 188,000 barrels per day in August.
It was also the fifth consecutive month OPEC+ agreed to raise oil outputs.
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