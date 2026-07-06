Shell kicks off new week with fuel price reductions, diesel back below $4

The price of diesel returned below the $4 mark on Sunday (July 5), with Shell — the first to raise it past the mark on March 28 — now becoming the first to make the downward adjustment.

In a price board update at 9pm on Sunday, the London-headquartered oil and gas company announced a 10-cent reduction to its diesel price, but kept petrol prices — last adjusted on July 2 — unchanged.

The move was mirrored by Caltex and Sinopec on Monday afternoon, with American Chevron-owned Caltex posting the same 10-cent adjustment, while Sinopec reduced its diesel price by 15 cents.

Both companies also held their respective petrol prices steady.

This is similar to last's week's adjustments between July 2 and 3, when Caltex and Sinopec also posted reductions after Shell.

Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.58 at Smart Energy to $40.5 at Esso, Sinopec and SPC.

Caltex and Shell have priced their diesel at $3.95 per litre, while Sinopec has priced its diesel at $3.89.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex* $3.34 $3.37 Not available $4.07 $3.95* Esso $3.34 $3.37 $3.89 Not available $4.05 Shell* Not available $3.37 $3.89 $4.11 $3.95* Sinopec* Not available $3.37 $3.88 $4.01 $3.89* SPC $3.34 $3.36 $3.88 Not available $4.05 Cnergy Not available $2.59 $3.00 Not available $3.08 Smart Energy Not available $2.62 $2.99 Not available $2.58 Prices are correct as at 4pm on July 6. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) made between July 5 and 6.

Oil prices hover near US$72 mark

Oil prices remained relatively stable on Monday, with Brent oil futures dropping slightly by 0.42 per cent, or US$0.30, to US$71.82 per barrel at 3.26pm (Singapore time).

That's close to what it cost before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February — and far below soaring prices that in March climbed to nearly US$120 per barrel.

There were no major moves by either side, as the US entered a long weekend for its 250th anniversary celebrations, and Iran started its funeral for its late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies — collectively known as OPEC+ — announced on Sunday that seven countries would expand oil production by a combined total of 188,000 barrels per day in August.

It was also the fifth consecutive month OPEC+ agreed to raise oil outputs.

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editor@asiaone.com