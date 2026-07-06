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Shell kicks off new week with fuel price reductions, diesel back below $4

Shell and Caltex reduced their respective diesel prices by 10 cents, while Sinopec posted a 15-cent reduction to its diesel price
Shell kicks off new week with fuel price reductions, diesel back below $4
Shell on Sunday (July 5) night announced a 10-cent reduction to its diesel price. The move was mirrored by Caltex on Monday.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 06, 2026 8:10 AMBYSean Ler

The price of diesel returned below the $4 mark on Sunday (July 5), with Shell — the first to raise it past the mark on March 28 — now becoming the first to make the downward adjustment.

In a price board update at 9pm on Sunday, the London-headquartered oil and gas company announced a 10-cent reduction to its diesel price, but kept petrol prices — last adjusted on July 2 — unchanged.

The move was mirrored by Caltex and Sinopec on Monday afternoon, with American Chevron-owned Caltex posting the same 10-cent adjustment, while Sinopec reduced its diesel price by 15 cents.

Both companies also held their respective petrol prices steady.

This is similar to last's week's adjustments between July 2 and 3, when Caltex and Sinopec also posted reductions after Shell. 

Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.58 at Smart Energy to $40.5 at Esso, Sinopec and SPC. 

Caltex and Shell have priced their diesel at $3.95 per litre, while Sinopec has priced its diesel at $3.89.

Company / Fuel92-octane95-octane98-octanePremiumDiesel
Caltex*$3.34$3.37Not available$4.07$3.95*
Esso$3.34$3.37$3.89Not available$4.05
Shell*Not available$3.37$3.89$4.11$3.95*
Sinopec*Not available$3.37$3.88$4.01$3.89*
SPC$3.34$3.36$3.88Not available$4.05
CnergyNot available$2.59$3.00Not available$3.08
Smart EnergyNot available$2.62$2.99Not available$2.58

Prices are correct as at 4pm on July 6. All prices are before discounts.

*Indicates change to posted price(s) made between July 5 and 6.

Oil prices hover near US$72 mark

Oil prices remained relatively stable on Monday, with Brent oil futures dropping slightly by 0.42 per cent, or US$0.30, to US$71.82 per barrel at 3.26pm (Singapore time).

That's close to what it cost before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February — and far below soaring prices that in March climbed to nearly US$120 per barrel.

There were no major moves by either side, as the US entered a long weekend for its 250th anniversary celebrations, and Iran started its funeral for its late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran

Meanwhile, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies — collectively known as OPEC+ — announced on Sunday that seven countries would expand oil production by a combined total of 188,000 barrels per day in August.

It was also the fifth consecutive month OPEC+ agreed to raise oil outputs.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Diesel/PetrolPetrol pricesOil prices/Crude oiloil and gasMiddle EastIRANUSAWars and conflictsMotoringcost of livingBusinessSMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
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