Shell hikes diesel by 20 cents, pushing it past $4 - just 1-cent less than its premium V-Power

It's official — diesel now costs nearly as much as premium petrol — at least at Shell.

In a price board update published at 2pm on Saturday (March 28), British multinational oil and gas company Shell announced a 20-cent increase in its posted price for diesel, raising it from $3.93 to $4.13.

The price is just one-cent lower than its premium V-Power petrol, priced at $4.14

In hiking diesel prices, Shell, which led the first downward adjustment of pump charges in nearly three weeks on March 25, now reverses the trend it started.

It has also become the first to push diesel prices here past both the $3 and $4 mark.

On March 10, Shell took its diesel price past the $3 mark with a 26-cent increase — from $2.98 on March 9, to $3.24.

The price of diesel at Shell later rose to $3.93 on March 24 after a series of increments.

Following the latest round of price adjustments by Shell, the price of diesel now ranges from $3.72 at Sinopec and SPC, to $4.13 at Shell.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.38 $3.42 Not available $3.93 $3.93 Esso $3.38 $3.42 $3.92 Not available $3.93 Shell* Not available $3.40 $3.92 $4.14 $4.13* Sinopec Not available $3.42 $3.92 $4.05* $3.72 SPC $3.38 $3.41 $3.92 Not available $3.72 Cnergy** Not available $2.48 $2.80 Not available $2.65 Smart Energy Not available $2.61 $2.99 Not available $2.83 Prices are correct as at 3.30pm on March 29. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on March 29

** Members' pricing indicated on display board at 12pm on March 26

Meanwhile, the global Brent benchmark rose past US$110 again last Friday following renewed doubts over a possible end to the war as Iran rejected a US ceasefire propose and issued its own counterproposal.

US President Donald Trump said he would again extend a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — which carries about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas — or face the destruction of its energy plants.

Why rising diesel prices are a concern

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) data, there are 153,278 diesel-only vehicles (or 15.6 per cent) in Singapore as at end-February 2026, out of a total vehicle population of 984,131.

Also, there are 122,255 diesel-only goods vehicles out of a total population of 142,734, or about 85 per cent.

These vehicles are used heavily in logistics — ranging from delivery of parcels to the daily resupply of ingredients at food stalls, to the transportation of materials and supply for construction, manufacturing, and processing.

At some point the higher operating costs for transportation may be passed on by businesses to consumers, driving up the costs of food and goods.

Small and medium enterprises, accounting for 99 per cent of businesses in Singapore and hiring about 70 per cent of the workforce, will also see rising operating costs which will in turn impact their profit margins and sustainability.

Concerns over energy security and price impact to be discussed in Parliament

Speaking to the media at he wrapped up his visit to Hong Kong on Saturday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong acknowledged public concern about rising prices amidst energy shortages around the world.

He revealed that the Government is also studying the consequential impact of a prolonged crisis in the Middle East on supply chains and energy markets.

"So we are monitoring all these very closely, and meanwhile, our officials are also working very hard to prepare for all possible contingencies and to look at ways to strengthen our energy and supply chain resilience," said PM Wong.

Further updates will be provided when Parliament sits again on April 7, he added.

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editor@asiaone.com