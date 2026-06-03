Phoon Huat and RedMan freeze prices of over 100 essential products in June amid rising cost of living

Local baking supplies provider Phoon Huat is freezing the prices of more than 100 essential products for the month of June to help customers cope with the rising cost of living.

The price lock has been implemented at all 19 of its RedMan and Phoon Huat stores islandwide, said the company in a statement on Wednesday (June 3).

Products covered under the price freeze include household and pantry necessities such as flour, chocolate, shortening, whipped cream, butter and milk powder.

Also included are common breakfast foods such as Nutella, nuts and cornflakes, alongside meal essentials such as pasta, tomato sauce and curry pastes.

Phoon Huat said it imports nearly 90 per cent of its products, adding that global supply chains remain volatile and freight costs have surged by more than 20 per cent.

"Instead of passing these increases directly to consumers, the company has chosen to absorb part of the impact to help Singapore households, home bakers and families better manage daily expenses."

Wendy Lam, the company's marketing manager for retail experience and trade support, said: "This initiative is our way of supporting customers during a period where the cost of living continues to rise across many categories."

She added: "Many families are watching their spending closely, and we want to continue making baking, cooking and daily meal preparation affordable and accessible."

Last week, supermarket chains FairPrice and Sheng Siong also announced measures to help Singaporeans cope with the rising cost of living.

FairPrice said it will lock prices on more than 500 essential items until August, while Sheng Siong said lower-income Singaporeans will be able to enjoy an eight per cent discount, up from four per cent, for the month of June.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com