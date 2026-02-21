PM Wong and Anwar break fast in KL, pledge closer ties

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Feb 20).

In a Facebook post, PM Wong shared that Anwar had invited him to buka puasa (break fast) at the historic Carcosa Seri Negara.

"I deeply appreciate the warm hospitality, and the opportunity for a candid exchange on a wide range of issues," he added.

"Wishing you and all Malaysians a blessed Ramadan. I look forward to our next meeting."

Friday marked the second day of Ramadan 2026.

The two leaders previously met in December 2025 for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore, the highest-level bilaterial summit between the countries.

Anwar, 78, also shared on Facebook that the meeting had been particularly memorable as it had taken place in the location that saw many historical achievements, including the signing of the Federation of Malaya Agreement in 1948 and the Malaysia's Independence Agreement in 1957.

The pair had a three-hour long meeting and learnt about the history and conservation efforts of the Carcosa Seri Negara through the Kuala Lumpur Heritage initiative.

Photos show the pair on the grounds of colonial-era residence, which previously housed the British High Commissioner in Malaya, and engaged in discussions inside.

"We then broke our fast together, before continuing with a one-on-one meeting over dinner, discussing efforts to strengthen the Malaysia-Singapore friendship and strengthen cooperation in resolving outstanding issues involving the two friendly countries," Anwar continued.

He wished for this meeting during Ramadan to "foster understanding and lasting prosperity for the people of Malaysia and Singapore".

