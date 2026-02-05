76-year-old PMA rider taken to hospital after accident in Bedok

A 76-year-old female personal mobility aid (PMA) user was taken to hospital following an accident with a car in Bedok on Wednesday (Feb 4) night.

The accident happened at about 10.35pm along Bedok Reservoir Road.

A photograph circulated on an online motoring group showed a PMA lying on its side at the pedestrian crossing. Steps away, paramedics were seen attending to the elderly woman.

A silver colour Toyota car was also stopped at the scene with its hazard lights switched on.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the 76-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital, adding that police investigations are ongoing.

Parliament passes Bill on stricter mobility scooter rules

Parliament on Wednesday passed the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill that will require mobility scooter users to have a Certificate of Medical Need from June 1 this year. Some groups, however, including seniors aged 70 and above, are exempted from the new rule.

Mobility scooters will also need to be registered, with those sold from June 1 required to be registered at the point of sale, while owners of existing scooters can begin registering their devices from mid-2027.

Meanwhile, the speed limit for PMAs on public paths will be reduced to 6kmh, down from 10kmh.

PMA is an umbrella term that includes mobility scooters and wheelchairs, both manual and motorised.

In addition, oversized PMAs — defined as devices exceeding 120cm by 70cm by 150cm or weighing more than 300kg when loaded — will be banned from public paths.

Responding to concerns raised by members of parliament on oversized and speeding devices affecting public safety on footpaths, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said: "We want to restore the original purpose of PMAs and ensure that they serve those that they are truly intended for, and protect all path users."

[[nid:729275]]

editor@asiaone.com