3 men seen riding motorised PMDs at allegedly up to 50kmh

A motorist driving along Woodlands Close on Sunday (Dec 7) morning came across three motorised personal mobility devices (PMD) at speeds of allegedly up to 50kmh.

In a video posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), a driver is seen turning left onto Woodlands Close when two PMDs appear near the right rear of his vehicle.

About eight seconds later, a third PMD appears in the rear camera's view.

All three PMD riders do not appear to be wearing any helmet or protective gear.

Based on the footage, the vehicle was travelling at about 40kmh.

As the vehicle accelerates to 50kmh, the default speed limit for roads, the third PMD is seen overtaking the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the first two PMDs remained behind the vehicle.

"These individuals who are riding on modified [PMDs] are engaging in reckless behaviour on the road, showing a complete disregard for their own safety," SGRV quoted the driver as saying.

"The speed which they are travelling at is comparable to the car, which significantly increases the risk of serious accidents," the driver added.

Under the Active Mobility Act, motorised personal mobility devices are not allowed to be used on roads.

They are not allowed to exceed an unladen weight of 20kg, width of 70cm, and a speed of 25kmh.

Those found guilty of modifying their own or others' active mobility devices may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to $40,000, jail of up to four years, or both.

During an enforcement operation in Yishun on Nov 20, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said that the Land Transport Authority is considering tougher enforcement action against the keeping, use and sale of non-compliant active mobility devices.

