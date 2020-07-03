Pofma office to issue correctional directions to Lim Tean for falsehood on his social media accounts

On July 2, the alternate authority for the Minister of Education instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) office to issue correctional directions to Lim Tean's YouTube channel and the Facebook page of opposition party Peoples Voice (PV).

In a statement, the Pofma office revealed that the correctional directions were issued because a Facebook Live video on July 1 contained a falsehood regarding Government expenditure on foreign students. The same video was also posted on Lim's YouTube channel Tean Lim.

The Pofma office added that Lim was also previously issued a correctional direction on Dec 16 last year for making false statements on the same topic.

The facts of the case were detailed on the Government's fact-checking website Factually. It was explained that Lim had said: "We spend a quarter of a billion dollars providing free education for foreigners every year".

However, "This is false and misleading," Factually wrote.

"MOE does not spend a quarter of a billion dollars to provide free education for foreigners every year.

"While MOE spends about $238 million on foreign students a year as stated in a parliamentary reply on Aug 5, 2019, the significant majority of these students are still required to pay fees higher than those of local students and/or fulfil a bond obligation after graduation."

Lim is the chief of PV and will be contesting in Jalan Besar GRC against the incumbent PAP team led by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

