Police warn of scams involving social media posts offering help with PR applications

The police have alerted the public on a scam variant involving fraudulent advertisements and posts on social media which allegedly claim to be able to assist with applications for Singapore permanent residency (PR).

There have been about 24 such cases reported since January this year with losses amounting to about $397,000.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday (April 22), the police said that victims would encounter such advertisements or posts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. These advertisements/posts would offer services to obtain PR in Singapore.

Victims would be misled by scammers into paying application fees and additional charges under the pretext of improving their chances of success through investment in companies, purchases of academic certifications and donations.

Scammers may also provide forged shareholder certificates purportedly issued by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, school certificates and donation receipts to enhance their deception.

They would then instruct the victims to make bank transfers or physically meet up with unknown persons to hand over cash.

Some victims would also receive fake documents on their PR application status from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). They would only realise that they have been scammed after checking directly with ICA.

On April 22, a 15-year-old Malaysian male teenager was charged in court for his alleged involvement in money laundering offences.

He is accused of collecting $9,700 from two victims of scams involving applications of permanent residency in Singapore on April 9 and 11.

Apply directly with ICA

On March 28, ICA alerted members of the public not to make any payment if they received a letter and tax invoice to pay a fee as part of their long-term immigration facility application.

According to ICA, they have been alerted to 12 similar cases since January.

In its advisory, ICA said they are aware of claims made by consultants or commercial entities that they are able to improve applicants' chances of success in obtaining such facilities.

It emphasised that applicants who choose to engage in such entities or consultants should exercise caution.

Those who wish to apply for immigration facilities are encouraged to do so directly through its website.

Members of the public are also reminded that government officials will never ask for monies or valuables to be transferred or handed to them.

If in doubt, they may call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799.

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