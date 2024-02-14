Police investigating 2 events in Singapore related to Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE — The police said on Feb 13 that they are investigating two events relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict for possible offences. They also urged Singaporeans to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the topic.

The police added that they are aware of calls to protest against Israel's conduct in the conflict, such as by gathering for a sit-in and pasting stickers regarding the conflict at the upcoming Singapore Airshow.

They reminded the public that participating in public protests without a permit is illegal.

The two separate events which the police are probing both occurred on Feb 2.

At about 2pm, a 70-strong group assembled in Orchard Road and marched towards the Istana, said the police.

The group carried umbrellas imprinted with watermelon images, a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity, to show their support for the Palestinian cause.

Several reports were lodged against the march, which police said may be considered an offence under the Public Order Act as the Istana is a particularly security-sensitive area and designated prohibited area.

They added that actions such as this advocate the political causes of other countries and have the potential to stir up tensions and lead to public disorder.

The second incident was a private event that took place at around 7.30pm on Feb 2.

The police said they had received reports regarding a video circulating online from the event, which was live-streamed by a participant.

In the video, the person filming can be seen publicly chanting: "From the river to the sea." This was met with a response from the others: "Palestine will be free."

The chant is associated with calls for the destruction of the state of Israel and can lead to racial tensions in Singaporean society, making it a possible offence under Section 298A of the Penal Code, police said. Given the heightened tensions as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the police have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with public assemblies and processions related to the conflict.

In October 2023, less than two weeks after the conflict began, the police and the National Parks Board said in a joint statement that applications to hold public events and assemblies in relation to the Israel-Hamas war would be rejected, citing similar concerns.

The police said on Feb 13: "The current peace and harmony we have between the different races and religions in Singapore cannot be taken for granted. We must not let events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore.

"Given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation in Gaza, there is a real risk that such assemblies and processions could give rise to public disorder and tensions between the different communities in Singapore."

The police added that they would not grant any permits for public assemblies or processions that advocate the political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or have the risk of leading to public disorder.

They reminded the public that putting up any posters, placards or other documents, such as stickers, on any property without permission is an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

The police also urged people to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the topic and avoid making insensitive or offensive remarks that advocate the political causes of other countries or foreign entities, and instigating or participating in illegal assemblies and marches.

They said: "We understand the strong sentiments some Singaporeans have on the conflict, but nevertheless, we should not be engaging in discourse, chanting slogans, or carrying out physical protests and demonstrations that could hurt another ethnic or religious community's feelings, or which are racially offensive in nature, or which could lead to public disorder and societal tensions.

"If we do not conduct ourselves in a responsible manner over this conflict, it can very easily destroy the precious racial and religious harmony we have in Singapore."

Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in a Facebook post on Feb 13 that the police statement is not meant to prevent Singaporeans from expressing their concerns or views on the conflict.

"But there are ways of doing so that do not break our laws or cause a deep rift in our society," she said.

Mrs Teo said that Singapore has made clear its views on the Israel-Hamas conflict through official platforms, such as co-sponsoring and voting in favour of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in December 2023.

Singapore has also donated more than $6 million to fund-raising drives by the Singapore Red Cross and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation and will continue to support such humanitarian efforts through official channels, she said.

She added that as Singaporeans try to cope with the emotive and complex issues of the conflict, they must also know that the conflict has led to many incidents of violence overseas between people who feel differently.

"Such differences have affected racial relations in communities that may be geographically far from the conflict, but are linked closely by heritage and faith.

"Whatever actions we choose to take in Singapore in the hope that they help to end the suffering in Gaza, we have to consider how they impact peace and security in our own communities," she said.

