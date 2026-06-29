Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Serangoon on June 17
Lee Jia Xuan, 14, was last seen around Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian nearly two weeks ago
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old teenage girl, Lee Jia Xuan, who was last seen in Ang Mo Kio.
Police said in a news release on Monday (June 29) that Jia Xuan was last seen at about 12pm on June 17 at Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
The address is in the vicinity of shopping mall Nex. It is also where community-planted durian trees have recently bloomed.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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