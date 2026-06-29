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Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Serangoon on June 17

Lee Jia Xuan, 14, was last seen around Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian nearly two weeks ago
Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Serangoon on June 17
Those with information on missing 14-year-old girl, Lee Jia Xuan, can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
PUBLISHED ONJune 29, 2026 8:59 AMBYAsiaOne

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old teenage girl, Lee Jia Xuan, who was last seen in Ang Mo Kio.

Police said in a news release on Monday (June 29) that Jia Xuan was last seen at about 12pm on June 17 at Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The address is in the vicinity of shopping mall Nex. It is also where community-planted durian trees have recently bloomed. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceMissingTeenagersChildren and Youth
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