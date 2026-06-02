Missing again: Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl last seen in Boon Lay

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old teenage girl, Nur Qaseh Qalisha Fadhlee.

She was previously reported missing on May 8 and found more than a week later on May 17.

In a news release on Tuesday (June 2), the police said Nur Qaseh Qalisha was last seen in the vicinity of Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue at about 7.20pm on May 27.

She was wearing a black full-length long-sleeved dress in a floral design.

The address is across the road from Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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