Teen, 16, among 143 suspects under police probe for scams totalling over $3.8m

A 16-year-old teenager is among 143 people assisting in police investigations for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules, where victims reportedly lost more than $3.82 million.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions conducted a nearly two week-long operation between Dec 19 and 30, said the police in a statement on New Year's Eve (Dec 31).

A total of 41 women and 102 men, aged between 16 and 79, are believed to be involved in more than 400 cases of scams, comprising mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The latest enforcement operation comes right after two similar operations in November, and another in the first two weeks of December.

Offenders who cheat can be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

Money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Meanwhile, anyone who provides any type of payment service without a licence can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

Scammers, syndicate members face mandatory caning

Caning for scams and scams-related offences — which were among amendments to the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill passed on Nov 30 — came into effect on Dec 30.

Scammers and members/recruiters of scam syndicates now face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, up to a maximum of 24 strokes.

Meanwhile, mules who enable scammers by laundering their proceeds, providing SIM cards or providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

