15-year-old among 268 under probe for scams totalling over $4.66 million

A 15-year-old teen was among 268 people assisting in police investigations for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules, where victims reportedly lost more than $4.66 million.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions conducted a two-week operation between Nov 21 and Dec 4, said the police in a statement on Thursday (Dec 4).

A total of 91 women and 177 men, aged between 15 and 78, are believed to be involved in more than 800 cases of scams, comprising mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering and providing payment services without a licence.

The latest enforcement operation comes right after another two-week operation conducted between Nov 7 and 20.

During that operation, 250 people were asked to assist in police investigations.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, the offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, the offence of money laundering carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019, the offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Scammers, syndicate members face mandatory caning

Parliament passed amendments to Singapore's criminal law on Nov 4 that will see scammers subjected to mandatory caning.

Under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, scammers and those who recruit or participate in scam syndicates face between six and 24 strokes of the cane.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield helpline at 1799.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

