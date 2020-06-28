Political foes with 'a few things in common': ESM Goh Chok Tong pens tribute to WP chief Low Thia Khiang

A day after Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong announced his retirement from politics, former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang said that he will not be contesting in the coming election.

Earlier on Sunday (June 28), Goh penned a tribute to Low on Facebook, stating that they both have a few things in common. "One, we believe in political succession. Two, we know when to retire. Three, we had compatible goals".

In regard to the third point, Goh added that he was for a "'kinder and gentler'" Singapore while Low was for a "constructive and moderate" opposition.

Goh shared that Low's retirement did not come as a surprise to him as they both had previously discussed in Parliament the prospect of retiring as Member of Parliaments (MPs) at this general election. While they had yet to make their final decision then, they "shook hands on it".

The news brought to an end a nearly three-decade-long parliamentary rivalry between the ex-Prime Minister (Goh) and ex-opposition leader (Low).

Goh, who is 79 this year, has served as an MP for 44 years. He entered politics in 1976, where he was first elected as an MP for Marine Parade. He was then appointed Deputy Prime Minister in 1985, and succeeded Lee Kuan Yew as Singapore's second prime minister in 1990.

After the 2011 election, Goh stepped down from the Cabinet together with Lee and was given the honorary title of Emeritus Senior Minister.

Long-time opponent Low, on the other hand, has spent nearly 40 years in politics, 29 of which was as an MP. The 63-year-old took over as chief of WP in 2001 and helmed it for 17 years. In 2018, Low relinquished his role as secretary-general to Pritam Singh.

He also contested the People's Action Party in the 2011 election for the Aljunied GRC and it was the first and only time an opposition party had won in a GRC. As a result of the victory, WP had a total of six elected MPs in Parliament.

Ending off his message to Low, Goh said, "I wish Thia Khiang all the best, as well as continued good health. I am glad to see him up and about. Both of us have more to contribute to Singapore outside of Parliament".

