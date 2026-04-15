PropertyLimBrothers axes 'majority' of media roles amid restructuring

PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) has said a "majority" of the roles were axed from its media arm, PLB Media, during a recent restructuring exercise, refuting media claims that 90 per cent the roles were cut.

PLB said that previous reports from Tuesday (April 14) do not "reflect the scope of the restructuring exercise", but declined to reveal more regarding the scale of the layoffs, reported business publication The Edge.

PLB Media reportedly employed close to 100 staff who worked on social media, videography and marketing as at February.

"The restructuring affected a majority of the local media team as part of a deliberate transition towards a leaner, technology-enabled operating model," a PLB spokesperson told The Edge on Wednesday (April 14).

The spokesperson also said that a "core team remains in place" to support ongoing content strategy, creative direction and production oversight, and that the current roles are "designed to support a more streamlined workflow, with increased use of AI tools and externalised production resources where appropriate".

Affected employees were reportedly made aware of layoffs through meetings with human resource executives that began last week, and that they were offered a retrenchment package that included a week's salary for each year, the report said.

An affected employee told The Edge that they were allowed to keep their company-provided devices and that they will receive a recommendation letter from PLB for their job search, though PLB declined to reveal any specifics of the retrenchment package.

Instead, the spokesperson said that affected employees "were provided with a structured transition package".

The layoffs come a few months following an alleged extramarital affair between the firm's second co-founder and former chief executive Melvin Lim and Grayce Tan which went viral.

The agency landed itself in the spotlight again in February when staff drew criticism for their unruly behaviour during a Chinese New Year celebration.

AsiaOne has reached out to PLB for additional information.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com