PropertyLimBrothers co-founder Melvin Lim serving as non-salaried director

Melvin Lim, co-founder of PropertyLimBrothers (PLB), is currently serving as a "non-salaried director" at the real estate firm.

Lim was embroiled in an alleged extra-marital affair with Grayce Tan, PLB's then vice-president, and both resigned in January after an internal review.

It was reported that Tan has joined OrangeTee, another real estate agency.

Based on the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) website, Lim is registered with PLB.

The website shows that his PLB registration began over a month ago on May 29 and will be in effect till Dec 31.

In response to media queries, PLB told Stomp that Lim's CEA salesperson registration is "separate" from any executive or public-facing operational role within the business.

At the same time, he is "not seeking any public-facing return" after stepping down from the company, and his primary focus remains on his "family and personal recovery", reported Stomp.

Based on AsiaOne's checks, Tan has resumed posting on her social media page, Homes with Grayce, since June 12, though Lim's accounts remain private.

Following Lim and Tan's resignations in January, PLB also conducted layoffs and axed a number of roles at its media arm PLB Media in April.

AsiaOne has reached out to PLB for additional information.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com